New Vision Boss Blasts FAZ Over Poor Publicity For Under-20 Tournament

New Vision Newspaper editor Macpherson Muyumba has FAZ officials for a laissez-faire approach to preparation for hosting the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations kicking off in under 10 days.

Muyumba says with the tournament kicking off on February 26, FAZ has performed below average in preparing the country for the event which has attracted eight nations.

“The 2017 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations kicks off on February 26th to March 13 and this FAZ of theirs has not kick started any ads.

“What is wrong with those heads at Football House. Who do they think will do their job? Busy posing at coffee shops but doing no real job. Can u be serious we don’t eat ma pose..sha!,” he stated in a Facebook post.

“We don’t want another Muppet Show kind of FAZ administration at Football House. Even weddings are publicized months before the actual date.”

There has been some feeble effort to hype the event in the last few days with FAZ sending out officials in “UNIP days style” of using a Mobile Public Address system to publicise the tournament.

FAZ has also unveiled more than two mascots for the event. Top artistes Jordan Katembula aka JK, Wille and Mozegator have since released a shoddy piece of work which has been adopted as a theme song while observers suggest a collaboration of Izrael[Exile] and his wife Nalu is a better piece of artwork.

The tournament will kick be played at Heores Stadium in Lusaka and Levy Mwanawasa in Ndola.