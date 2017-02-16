Police Launch Manhunt For M’membe, Wife Spends Night In Cells

Fred M’membe’s wife Mutinta has spent a night in police cells after she was picked up by police following a search at their Nangwenya road house.
And the Lusaka Magistrate Court has issued a warrant of arrest for M’membe over the tabulation of property of the liquidation facing Post Newspapers.
Police went to M’membe’s house with a search warrant that his wife tore apart infuriating the police who picked her up and detained her at Lusaka Central Police.
The police however went ahead and searched M’membe’s house.
Meanwhile, a manhunt for M’membe has been launched following problems over the properties that the liquidator has been having.
M’membe is accused of concealing property and also posing as a Post Newspapers agent and also prevention of handing over of books to the liquidator.
M’membe’s warrant of arrest is dated February 14, 2017.
The Post Newspapers was shut down last year following a long standing tax debt that the paper disputed.
Some former employees of the publication have filed a notice of winding up in the Lusaka High Court with judge Sunday Nkonde appointing Lewis Mosho as the provisional liquidator.
30 Comments
Cc
Comment Manhunting Mmembe? I thought he was a very strong man who cannot be running from facing state prosecutors. Reality has donned on him.
Tito
M’membe for sure you are a genius but when you will die one day let’s not hear any word of condolences from these evil actors who are only filled up nothing but hatred Love some one while he is alive shame on you who calls your selves Christians yet evil has taken center stage in you doing
Legendary Northern Kicks
Wowowowo…….When someone dies thêse fools always say, “may his/her soul rest in peace”. But when are we going to leave in peace?
Thêse pfools are busy persecuting people who reveal the truth. These pfools have completely failed to do their job and are commanding police to be arresting and harrasing inocent citizens.
These pfools are really fools. Let M’membe and his wife enjoy the freedom of speach, you pfools.
blurk
this is just tottal nonsence being exhibited by the law inforcement and proof that freedom of press does not and will never exist.
Bilanga
Leave the police alone iwe kolwe
Mzenje Robby
“Whatever goes up must surely comedown”. This man thought he was untouchable, but it his time to dance to the tune. He thought he would control whoever become President of this country.
Native
Fred is very adept at dancing with the “wolves”. He’s danced with UNIP, MMD and now PF spending nights in prison over the years. He went underground (fugitive) with Edith Nawakwi and Dipak Patel over the “Chiluba is a thief” saga, a battle he ultimately won. When this episode (which will be bruising) is over, only the side that has been, is and will remain truthful and honest for the greater good of the zambian people shall be victorious.
fwanya
Membe has done nothing wrong.THese stupid cops and whovever remote controls them are rotten to the core.Kambwili stole alot of money…but ACC is quite.Zambians are suffering and yet PF police want to pretend.LEAVE MUTINTA alone naimwe ba Mzenje just shoosh
mweol
Pathetic fools you are failing to rule but busy harassing membe.
President Lungu & Simunene Please could you explain were you took K18,000,000 (K18 Billion old currency) for ZAF?
Mutale Chisanga
Comment whats happening kanshi to Fred
Mutale Chisanga
CommentWhats happening kanshi to Fred
Rabson Mwale
on the things we are doing only God knows.
Native
hummer where it hurts
If m’membe holds the Key to Zambia’s economic success better then squeeze it out from him but if not why is this deadly hatreage for a fellow human being.Who doesn’t wrong any way?.
moses phiri
too bad for fred
fyonono
So Mmembe is a Coward Chamwenso
How does he run away leaving his wife behind? Ukusha umukashi? Mutinta Chico Mazoka-Mmembe this is a ground for divorce. You can run but you can’t hide.
diaspora
M’membe almighty….Icalo ici bane, awe sure!
Mumbi
Catch and lock him up. No one is above the law.
love me or hate me
lol life is all about wat u do and wat u will be come.. please cadge them all
NZIKA
He was pompous. He was the Alfa and the omega in his own world. He manipulated Gvnmt leaders, but now AUMVA mwala.Munthu azichepetse.I think I have no sympathy for him.
NZIKA
Fred M'membe has been the Alfa and the omega in his own world.He has been pompous and without restraining himself in his so called journalism.Even the favourable coverage he rendered to Late President was somehow conditional.Aumve mwala Tax ni Tax .At I chifukwa kuli press freedom then he should not be made to be accountable for Tax evasion.
j.c
Comment fred is gud man bt e doesnt wnt to pay tax.
Lolo
Forgiveness is the centre of Christianity. Let us not push someone until we see him in a coffin. I am not supporting his wrongs but what I am saying is forgive his wrongs. And you my brother Mmembe humble yourself before you lose your life.
Bravo Mmeembe - Zambians easily forget - remember Xavier Chungu - release that woman - naturaly women act without thinking especially wen attacked -they are a weaker sex - Go and settle man to man -
Comment
White
Pf please open up your closed eyes and see clearly, what’s long with you kanshi bachufi imwe do things wiser atese why are you persecutes an innocent family if you don’t know you will all die poorer wait and see how greater God he is .
Lawrence
Comment Mmeembe knows Prison -hence better to run – hide even in Chainda compound better – ask- The big Xavier Chungu – come later wen the dust settles Oweee?
Clither
Comment:good work
carrington kasalwe
Membe has no option but to kil bfo his killed
carrington kasalwe
Munalula Wina
Fred M’membe is a criminal, so is anyone else who does not want to pay tax by hiding behind freedom of expression. That Post newspaper, if it was in the UK it would have shut itself down. Legal suits would have rained on it making it impossible for it to operate. He defamed everybody left, right and centre, apart from avoiding paying tax. It is yourself and every other citizen who suffer when corporation avoid paying tax. Let the law take its course.