Pres. Lungu Is Being Brutal On M’membe’s Wife, alleges Hichilema

Leading opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has visited detained Fred M’membe’s wife Mutinta Mazoka-M’membe at Kabwata Police where he accused President Edgar Lungu of giving undemocratic orders to victimize private citizens.

Hichilema was accompanied to the police by his wife Mutinta and Mazoka-M’membe’s mother Mutinta who is a UPND Member of Parliament for Pemba.

The opposition leader said President Lungu was turning the country into an undemocratic state.

“They exercised undue force. Based on the reports we have received, the police acted in a brutal way. They harassed Mrs M’membe, the security guards…this is very unnecessary. The police is getting brutal by the day. This is unacceptable in a democratic. I think its an instruction coming from Lungu and whoever else.

“This is the wife, they are looking for the husband, why harass the wife? You can’t be indifferent to this sort of behaviour being meted on innocent citizens,”

Hichilema has urged Zambians to rise up against the PF government for what he alleges were undemocratic tendencies.

Meanwhile All People’s Congress (APC) president Nason Msoni has charged that the action of the police at Post Newspaper in liquidation editor-in-chief Fred M’membe’s residence last evening was barbaric.

Msoni says what the country witnessed yesterday at M’membe’s residence can only be likened to the infamous Criminal behavior of the Janjaweed militia of Sudan invading and attacking the innocent people of Darfur.

He says state terrorism has no place in a civilized democratic dispensation.

Police are still keeping vigil at M’membe’s residence who is reported to be in Jamaica.