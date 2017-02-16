Pres. Lungu Heads To North Western Province

President Edgar Lungu will head to North Western province on a two working visit today as he continues to appraise himself with development across the country.

The Head of State who last week spent some time in Luapula province will be expected to have a check on the problematic Solwezi-Chingola road and also the Mwinilunga-Jimbe road.

President Lungu will also touch base with other districts like Chavuma, Mwinilunga and Zambezi on his tour of the province.

The Head of State has been making follow ups on some of the campaign messages that he had given to the people and also re-connecting with the ordinary masses.

He is also expected to meet the traditional leaders in the province.