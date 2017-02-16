Zambia Must Remain Member Of ICC – Bishop Mambo

Former Church of God Overseer Bishop John Mambo has backed calls by some sections of the Zambian society for the country to maintain its membership of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Bishop Mambo says there is no reason to warrant Zambia’s withdraws from the ICC.

He states that judicial systems in most African countries as well as democratic systems are still developing and have more to learn from countries with developed systems.

Bishop Mambo notes that most African leaders have poor records of promoting human rights in their countries and as such, their countries need to maintain membership of the ICC.

He stresses that as long as African leaders have poor records of promoting human rights in their countries, the need for them to be tried at The Hague remains undisputed.