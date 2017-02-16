Zambia Must Remain Member Of ICC – Bishop Mambo

Former Church of God Overseer Bishop John Mambo has backed calls by some sections of the Zambian society for the country to maintain its membership of the International Criminal Court (ICC).
Bishop Mambo says there is no reason to warrant Zambia’s withdraws from the ICC.
He states that judicial systems in most African countries as well as democratic systems are still developing and have more to learn from countries with developed systems.
Bishop Mambo notes that most African leaders have poor records of promoting human rights in their countries and as such, their countries need to maintain membership of the ICC.
He stresses that as long as African leaders have poor records of promoting human rights in their countries, the need for them to be tried at The Hague remains undisputed.
4 Comments
naked truth
A robber will never be in Love with Police Cells and jails neither can a law-breaker be at peace with courts and Law firms.
Robby Mzenje
Ba Bishop. We are independent as a nation. Where is our sovereignty by belonging to the ICC?
Chivunda Samusungwa
The African Union is currently dominated by dictators who have committed atrocities in their countries,hence their campaign to influence other leaders to withdraw from the ICC.
Zambia should not withdraw from the ICC; if dictator Lungu takes Zambia out of the ICC,the withdrawal won’t last because Zambia will again be back after the PF regime is kicked out of power.
Native
Come on Robby, surely you must be more intelligent and rational than that. If zambia is mightily “sovereign” why is it a member of SADC, COMESA, AU, UN, World Bank and IMF? What harm has or can come to zambia for being a member of the ICC? But the benefits are immense, keeping our employees (who call themselves leaders) in check for one. Your reasoning is as sound as electing not to have any insurance, motor life medical funeral health or home because you are supposedly “rich”. The ICC is zambia’s “employee” fidelity guarantee policy, that’s what it is and your ECL knows that’s to his personal detriment.