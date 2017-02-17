Zanaco Arrive In Kigali For CAF Fixture

Zanaco Football Club arrived in Rwanda yesterday to fulfill their second leg of the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

The has set up base in the capital Kigali.

Zanaco has carried with them Under-20 trio of Fashion Sakala who signed for Spartak Moscow on Monday, Boyd Musonda and Mangani Banda.

Numba Mumamba’s team is tied at 0-all with APR of Rwanda from the first leg played at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka on Saturday.

The game will be played at the Amahoro Stadium on Saturday with the bankers having the onerous task of doing away from home what they failed in their backyard.

Full Team:

Goalkeepers: Rachar Kola, Toaster Nsabata, Mangani Banda

Defenders: Ziyo Tembo, George Chilufya, Lee Ngoma, Taonga Bwembya Chongo Chirwa, Peter Jacob Banda, Andrew Kwiliko

Midfielders: Richard Kasonde, Augustine Mulenga, Attram Kwame Boyd Siame Musonda

Strikers: Fashion Junior Sakala, Saith Sakala, Kennedy Musonda, Ernest Mbewe.

