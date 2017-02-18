Desmond Katongo is New FAZ Communications Manager

The Football Association of Zambia has finally appointed a Communications Manager filling the hitherto vacant position by Desmond Katongo.

Katongo steps in the void left by Nkweto Tembwe who jumped ship in the aftermath of the 2016 FAZ elections that saw Andrew Kamanga defeat Kalusha Bwalya for the top job.

The Evelyn Hone College trained journalist is better known from his days in the production team of the Mpila Zambia show that ran on SuperSport and ZNBC.

Below is the full statement:

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) is pleased to announce that Mr Desmond Katongo has been appointed Communications Manager. He joined the national football governing body on 16th February, 2017.

Prior to joining FAZ, Mr Katongo worked as Communications Officer for Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR).

He is well known for producing a football television show called “Mpila Zambia” which was broadcast on SuperSport and the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) until 2012.

He also worked as a Communications specialist for BioCarbon Partners. He holds a Diploma in Journalism and Public Relations from Evelyn Hone College of Applied Arts and Commerce.

