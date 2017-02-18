Pres. Lungu Gives ‘Militiaman’ Davies Mwila Full Backing

President Edgar Lungu has given his full backing to his under fire Patriotic Front Secretary General Davis Mwila.

Mwila has just survived a public bashing over his remarks in Kabwe on the party being the controller of bus stations and markets with Luapula province chiefs going for him alleging that he has failed.

Former Copperbelt province Minister Mwenya Musenge has also gone for Mwila saying that he has failed to mobilize the ruling party.

However, President Lungu says Mwila was not going anywhere off the secretariat as he had just got on to work in that office.

He wondered whether the people that were calling for the dismissal of Mwila wanted to be his replacement.

“Why should we judge him so soon? He has only been in that office for a short time. Do they want to replace him? How do chiefs come in?” he quipped.

“Anyway, I am still with Davis Mwila until I find him doing wrong.”

Mwila succeeded Davies Chama who was appointed defence minister after the August 11, 2016 elections.