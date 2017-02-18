Zanaco Chase CAF Victory In Rwanda

Zanaco Football Club today will have to win to rescue their faltering CAF Champions League dream when they face APR of Rwanda.

The two sides are tied at 0-all going into the second leg of the preliminary round after the bankers were held in their own backyard.

With perhaps unfair comparisons with Zesco United’s soaring run last season in the same competition the bankers has the onerous task to win over doubters that they are worth flying the country’s flag on the continental front.

Crying about departed players and the pool of unregistered foreign players who missed the deadline will not do the bankers any favours nor the cry baby antics about a bad training pitch.

Zanaco will have to do the business on the pitch on foreign soil against the proverbial all odds and keep a respectable face among its fans.

The trident of Fashion Sakala, Aubrey Funga and Boyd Musonda will have to deliver on foreign soil what they failed on home terrain.

APR will be feeling at home at the Amahoro Stadium but it is Zanaco who could steal the show if they hit the net.

Having not conceded at home the bankers could tuck the tie away with anything from a scoring draw or an outright win.

An imminent first round tie lies in wait with George Lwandamina’s Yanga who carry a healthy first leg win from their first leg tie against their Comoros opponents.

But the bankers have to worry about APR before they start thinking about meeting Lwandamina in the next round.

The match kicks off at 15:30 (CAT)

(SOURCE: Bolazambia)