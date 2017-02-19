Dickson Jere Toasts To RB’s 80th Birthday

Lusaka lawyer Dickson Jere has joined Zambians in celebrating fourth Republican president Rupiah Banda’s 80th birthday. Fondly referred to as RB, the statesman celebrated his milestone with grandchildren, friends and other members of the family at his New Kasama home.

Jere says RB deserves the highest recognition Zambians can offer for his illustrious contribution both in public service and private life.

BELOW IS JERE’S WRITE UP

Happy 80th Birthday President!

By Dickson Jere

Rarely do we see people hit the age of 80 these days.

And when one reaches that milestone, there is cause to celebrate. My former boss, mentor and parent, President Rupiah Bwezani Banda, is 80 years today! (19/02/17)

As I join in celebrating his birthday, I wish to state that the 80 years of this oldman has been a rollercoaster but a fascinating and admirable one. He has had an illustrious career both in public and private sectors. The man has served the country in a number of lofty positions and yet his humility is admirable. He served as Zambia’s top diplomat but has always refused to be called “Ambassador”. Even with the honourary Doctorates conferred on him by universities, he still refused to be addressed as “Dr”.

“Those titles are irrelevant to my life. Who can doubt that I was Ambassador? Call me RB,” the man would often tell us.

Rupiah Banda is an Economist educated at Lund University in Sweden and holds a Masters Degree from Cambridge University in the U.K. Even at his old age, he has not divorced himself from books and I often discuss latest books on the market with him.

One of the most remarkable characteristics of Rupiah Banda is his persistent call for everyone in his vicinity to join him for a meal whenever it is served regardless of their status.

“tiyeni tilye (let’s eat)” is his famous phrase, which became his nickname when was President. (He is not aware about this!)

He would call bodyguards, drivers, gardeners, cleaners and his aides to join him for a meal. Off course, everyone would scamper for fear of breaching protocol, but to the annoyance of the President.

“Driver ni muntu na yeve (Driver is a person also)”, RB would often say when told that drivers cannot join him on the table as it would be serious breach of protocol.

One of his greatest weakness, even at 80, is his ability to trust people, even those who betrayed him. He believes in loyalty so much that one wonders how he mingles with his enemies freely with his trademark smile.

“Ni vao ivo (it’s their own problem,” is his instant answer when asked what he was doing with someone who openly insulted him or betrayed his trust.

At 80, the man has lived his life. He has had his fair share of shortcomings, just like any human being. He may have also stepped on people’s toes, who still hold him in contempt and may not see his good side. That notwithstanding, I sincerely believe he is qualified for the highest medal in Zambia -the Grand Commander of the Eagle – for his contribution to the country from the time he was a freedom fighter up until now. I know he personally would not want this kind of honour but I think he deserves it. As a country, we need to honour our heroes while they are alive!

Last week, he came through my office and we talked about his big birthday but his take was that he wanted it low key.

Happy birthday Zambia’s 4th President!

Below are position he held:

⁃ President of the Republic of Zambia

⁃ Vice President of the Republic of Zambia

⁃ Minister of Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for Munali constituency

⁃ Minister of State for Mines and Mineral Development

⁃ Ambassador to Egypt

⁃ Ambassador to Washington

⁃ Permanent Representative to the United Nations

⁃ Senior Governor of the City of Lusaka

⁃ Chief Executive Officer of National Agriculture Marketing Board

⁃ Vice President of the Football Association of Zambia

⁃ Chairman of the Chiparamba Soccer Academy

⁃ UNIP representative to Ethiopia (during independence struggle)