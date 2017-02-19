Hichilema, Wife & Senior UPND Members Observe Sabbath

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema yesterday took time to observe Sabbath as is his tradition. He was joined by his wife Mutinta and a host of top UPND officials that included Secretary General Stephen Katuka.
BELOW IS HICHILEMA’S MESSAGE FOLLOWING THE OBSERVANCE
This morning with my wife Mutinta, our party Secretary General Mr. Stephen Katuka and other party members; attended a church service at Woodlands Central SDA Church.
There is always joy in the house of the Lord and we implore each one of you to take time and worship the Lord in truth.
We also enjoyed being in the company of children who we happily joined in singing praises to our Lord, God almighty.
Zambia is a Christian nation and in our case, we are determined to ensuring that we become a true Christian nation both in words and deeds.
Blessed afternoon country men and women,
God Bless our country & Happy Sabbath.
owen ngandu
Fear God & give him Glory for the hour of judgment has come ,woship him who made the heavens,the sea & the springs of water.Rev 14:7 .Thats my president
Dominic
When Jesus was being crucified on the Cross,he prayed to his father to forgive his tormentors without first asking them to apologize for what they had just done.True Sabbath Worship must be accompanied by goods works through God’s Grace which is largely demonstrated by forgiving those one considers enemies. Merely publicizing that one regularly observes Sabbath without accompanying good and healing words is devoid.
ZAMBIAN
THAT’S WHAT YOU CALL A FIRST LADY.
AM WITH YOU MY PRESIDENT ALWAYS. ENJOY THE REST OF THE WEEKEND.
kasman
Those are the words we wish to hear from someone who wishes to rule our great nation Zambia. Not always criticism….
Charles
When Jesus was being crucified on the Cross,he prayed to his father to forgive his tormentors without first asking them to apologize for what they had just done.True Sabbath Worship must be accompanied by goods works through God’s Grace which is largely demonstrated by forgiving those one considers enemies. Merely publicizing that one regularly observes Sabbath without accompanying good and healing words is devoid.
miyanda
Comment thats was nice but that dos nt garate u to rue zam.
Miyanda
that was nice mr and mrs HH.ad me bing an S.D.A member i love it.but that dos nt mean that you will lead this country.im sorry you are sarounded gaits of politics.its nt b-cos i work at state hse but its true.Come 2021 again you will luz.
Goodson roos
that’s cool
mmj
Comment: Twalumba basa ..Leza amuleleke …One Zambia one Nation..(God bless)
Freemason
Pretending to pray to God during the day but worshipping Satan when it is dark. The bloody satanist, Sonny, Chintombwa. You can fool some people sometimes but you can’t fool all the people all the time.
jason Nyirenda
HH is slowly maturing. Keep it up young man. You may just win my vote next time.
Chilobu
who i’m i to judge you mr. president as if we meet together to freemanson.
Continue with that spirit my presido and may God bless you.
Owen
we thank God for that.
Clap c keyz
I actually see that upnd president HH is doing fine though i hate the party but not himself hence comin g 2021 election i don’t think he will have my vote. Sorry Mr HH you are not qualified to rule Zambia.