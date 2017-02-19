Hichilema, Wife & Senior UPND Members Observe Sabbath

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema yesterday took time to observe Sabbath as is his tradition. He was joined by his wife Mutinta and a host of top UPND officials that included Secretary General Stephen Katuka.

BELOW IS HICHILEMA’S MESSAGE FOLLOWING THE OBSERVANCE

This morning with my wife Mutinta, our party Secretary General Mr. Stephen Katuka and other party members; attended a church service at Woodlands Central SDA Church.

There is always joy in the house of the Lord and we implore each one of you to take time and worship the Lord in truth.

We also enjoyed being in the company of children who we happily joined in singing praises to our Lord, God almighty.

Zambia is a Christian nation and in our case, we are determined to ensuring that we become a true Christian nation both in words and deeds.

Blessed afternoon country men and women,

God Bless our country & Happy Sabbath.