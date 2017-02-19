Mosho Fails To Grab M’membe’s Printing Press In An Attempt To Cripple The Mast

POST Newspapers Limited provisional liquidator Lewis Mosho who is working with state agents to stop Fred M’membe from challenging the liquidation matter in court is now eyeing a small printing press at the latter’s house.
During the raid at Dr M’membe’s house on Friday, police officers who were sent to effect a questionable search in the absence of the celebrated journalist stopped the printing of The Mast and ordered all printers to leave the printing room and kept them under house arrest for a day.
And on Thursday, the police went back for a search where they indicated that they needed to establish the ownership of the small personal printing press.
But yesterday, some police officers went back in the company of some mechanics and attempted to dismantle the printing press in the absence of the lawyers.
However, Dr M’membe’s security officer stopped them from doing so and advised that no property should be tampered with in the absence of the lawyers.
A few hours later, another group of officers went back to view the small printing press and left.
And in the afternoon, Mosho, who is instigating the schemes to arrest M’membe and his lawyer Nchima Nchito on alleged personation charges, viewed the printing press in the company of police officers to ‘identify’ it.
Police sources have disclosed that Mosho, working with his State House allies, ordered the arrest of Dr M’membe and Nchito.
This follows the move by Dr M’membe to challenge the liquidation of The Post newspaper in court.
The police sources confirmed that Mosho wanted Dr M’membe arrested immediately and that the command had sent them to search his house and to find charges.
The source further narrated that Mosho was also targeting lawyers from Nchito & Nchito who had been retained by Dr M’membe to challenge the liquidation.
“The whole issue has been sparked by the move to challenge the liquidation. He (Mosho) feels that giving an opportunity to Fred [M’membe] in court over the liquidation will be a mistake. He feels that this matter has already gone past redemption and The Post should never be allowed to recover. We understand that he will not allow Fred to have a say in court on this matter,” said the source.
“That is why when you hear the tone from his end, it’s that of wanting to conclude this matter and sell Post assets. So State House has been engaged on this matter and there is a go ahead from there to have Fred and the Nchito brothers arrested. These [lawyers] are believed to be the ones who are keeping Fred going, so the idea is to keep them busy with the arrest.”
Source: The Mast
10 Comments
kasman
Nowonder…….So this news is from the mast itself!!!!!! What do u expect them to say??? I thought it was a well gathered fact from neutral people…..
Vasco
Too bad
Zambian Citizen
You mean you can’t see the involvement of the “government” in this issue? If it’s not true, why hasn’t ZR reported this in their “version” ?
What I know is that the truth will always remain the truth regardless of who is involved or targeted.
bismark
one day shall never end. lungu is useless. smelling ass
Tito
@ kasman which neutral person as you put can disclose such a detailed information if you want to get a full detailed information on government you will either get it from ZNBC,TIMES OR DAILY MAIL now no any independent media can be allowed to review any information on behalf of another private media so in this case it’s only the mast to review what happened if it was VISION NEWS PAPER it’s them to give you the all report so you kasman you wanted ZNBC to be a source on this if you think what the state is doing is right let it be but remember one day a saviour will be born to redeem zambians from these evil people
chambo
Bismark wat smell are you talking about is it that one of the perfume you fail to buy because its so expensive?
carrington kasalwe
Membe stil remains my role model.he has toty me not to put o the eggs in one busket and bcose zambians are dull they cant c dat membe is jemes hardly chase of day go after the cowards
c
Moshe work hard and buy yours
carrington kasalwe
Moshe work hard and buy yours not as zambians we no u are a perpet
michelo
fix him m’membe he is the one who finish our UPND.he helpd Pf to win an election in 2011.now u see good job pf.HH is coming anytime soon?