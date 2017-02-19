Mosho Fails To Grab M’membe’s Printing Press In An Attempt To Cripple The Mast

POST Newspapers Limited provisional liquidator Lewis Mosho who is working with state agents to stop Fred M’membe from challenging the liquidation matter in court is now eyeing a small printing press at the latter’s house.

During the raid at Dr M’membe’s house on Friday, police officers who were sent to effect a questionable search in the absence of the celebrated journalist stopped the printing of The Mast and ordered all printers to leave the printing room and kept them under house arrest for a day.

And on Thursday, the police went back for a search where they indicated that they needed to establish the ownership of the small personal printing press.

But yesterday, some police officers went back in the company of some mechanics and attempted to dismantle the printing press in the absence of the lawyers.

However, Dr M’membe’s security officer stopped them from doing so and advised that no property should be tampered with in the absence of the lawyers.

A few hours later, another group of officers went back to view the small printing press and left.

And in the afternoon, Mosho, who is instigating the schemes to arrest M’membe and his lawyer Nchima Nchito on alleged personation charges, viewed the printing press in the company of police officers to ‘identify’ it.

Police sources have disclosed that Mosho, working with his State House allies, ordered the arrest of Dr M’membe and Nchito.

This follows the move by Dr M’membe to challenge the liquidation of The Post newspaper in court.

The police sources confirmed that Mosho wanted Dr M’membe arrested immediately and that the command had sent them to search his house and to find charges.

The source further narrated that Mosho was also targeting lawyers from Nchito & Nchito who had been retained by Dr M’membe to challenge the liquidation.

“The whole issue has been sparked by the move to challenge the liquidation. He (Mosho) feels that giving an opportunity to Fred [M’membe] in court over the liquidation will be a mistake. He feels that this matter has already gone past redemption and The Post should never be allowed to recover. We understand that he will not allow Fred to have a say in court on this matter,” said the source.

“That is why when you hear the tone from his end, it’s that of wanting to conclude this matter and sell Post assets. So State House has been engaged on this matter and there is a go ahead from there to have Fred and the Nchito brothers arrested. These [lawyers] are believed to be the ones who are keeping Fred going, so the idea is to keep them busy with the arrest.”

Source: The Mast