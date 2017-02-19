Happy 80th Birthday RB

Fourth Republican president Rupiah Banda celebrating his 80th birthday today.
President Banda should be looking back at his life with joy having served the country since he was in his 20s.
A freedom fighter, a diplomat, FAZ vice-president, first soccer supporters group Bola Bola founder, boxing promoter, Member of Parliament [Munali], Governor, Vice-President and Republican president, president Banda has diligently served the country from the lowest to the highest level.
Today, we join him and his family to celebrate not only his birthday but his gallant service to mother Zambia.
Enjoy this moment RB. A happy birthday to you.
25 Comments
RB
Happy birthday my president
mali dee
happi bday rb….solute u sir!
RPM
Happy Birthday RB… Many more happy returns. God bless…. Viva RB
owen Ngandu
Ba Rupiya apa namukula,mufwile mwakwata amano nga aba fyashi.be like comrade K.K , Sikota Wina and some other respected sons and daughters of our great Nation Zambia.Tumilandu namano kwati mwana wa 10 yrs ,
Richard
Comment thaks to the almighty Lord for making our former president attain that age rupiah banda was a down to earth president si ine mwana wanyoko so don’t disturb me you have been in this game for some time from every thing as soccer fan, boxing fan, cum politician , diplomatic you were in the group of the first young promising politicians in the first u.n.i.p government along side orther young turks like: v.j.mwaanga, alex chikwanda :adreaw kashita.
Mphangwe
**HAPPY BIRTH DAY** Tata Rupiah Banda. You served this country – MOTHER ZAMBIA -at various categories with DISTINCTION. May God bless your health for many more years
Mphangwe
**HAPPY BIRTH DAY** Tata Rupiah Banda. You served this country – MOTHER ZAMBIA -at various categories with DISTINCTION. May God bless your health for many more years.
Jonathan Chitobela
Happy baith day Mr president!!
Ozias Tembo
Happy Birthday Rb Proudly Easterns
kasman
Happy birthday to u Mr Banda..May the blessings of GOD Almighty be with u today and many more years to come..Mwakula shikulu,I admire u.
Andreah
happy birth day rb
Daywalker
Happy Birthday Shikulu.
Your wisdom will be crucial in these critical times. Please council your boys and girls Dora, Felix and Vincent to take the views of Zambians more pragmatically its not a PF MMD thing or Eastern and Northern thing, our problems are a Zambian thing .
Poor performance of the agricultural sector, panic over taxes and lack of liquidity, dilapidated urban infrastructure and a lack of a credible transport system to drive the local economy. Your boys and girls have a choke hold on the economy and have the potential to destroy President Edgar Lungu and whatever hopes and dreams he may have between now and 2021. Please also counsel the bitter young man HH and remind him that he can be useful to Zambia even if he never becomes president. He can establish a business empire and rival Dangote for instance instead of jostling around with our political prodigal son style presidency.
mmj
Comment: happy bath day ..bambo..many more happy returns
Nason
Happy birth day to you.
The Chosen One
80? My goodness, I’m sure he can’t account for all these years. Happy birthday RB
mya
Ohh woooow happy birthday RB may Our GOOD GOD bless you and add more years to your life.
chimphepo
Good Man Good bless you .
But the people you supported like SNOYA needed to be educated to be mayor. Thus us because they will soon start disorganising educated workers like teacher for not understanding the strategic plans for such workers.
There is need for mayors to be educated not only political
BEZA
HAPPY BIRTHDAY to you
Daniel
I salute you sir
BEZA
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
Wo Wo Wo
Bad birthday to you kawalala RB. Mbala ya chabe chabe.
vyakulolavye
Happy birthday big pompwe. Kala ka kolwe ko ku tundila kokupasa ma lucky waona lomba, na immunity bokubwezela apa sembe uli mundende. Koma uleke umambala, wakula lomba.
gerald
Happy birthday president RB
mwansa geoffrey
happy birthday to you Mr Banda
dot:me
HAPPY Birthday Mr President! U are indeed a father of the Nation.