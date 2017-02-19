Happy 80th Birthday RB

Fourth Republican president Rupiah Banda celebrating his 80th birthday today.

President Banda should be looking back at his life with joy having served the country since he was in his 20s.

A freedom fighter, a diplomat, FAZ vice-president, first soccer supporters group Bola Bola founder, boxing promoter, Member of Parliament [Munali], Governor, Vice-President and Republican president, president Banda has diligently served the country from the lowest to the highest level.

Today, we join him and his family to celebrate not only his birthday but his gallant service to mother Zambia.

Enjoy this moment RB. A happy birthday to you.