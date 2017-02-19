UPND Cadres Whip PF Cadre Max Chongu

Opposition UPND cadres yesterday whipped Patriotic Front cadre Max Chongu and left him bleeding.

Chongu was only saved by a police officer in the vicinity who fired shots to disperse angry opposition supporters.

The former television reality star had earlier in the day launched what he said was a campaign to retain President Edgar Lungu in power in 2021.

“First stop over southern province trip. Wapya UPND as long as I was taught by WILLY NSANDA be rest assured come 2021 you losing again,” he posted on his Facebook page.

President Lungu is expected to seek another term in office, a decision observers argue is unconstitutional.

Max Chongu has been parading himself in campaign regalia for an election that is more than 50 months away.

His political drama seems to have riled UPND supporters who descended on him Saturday night.

“UPND Thank you so much am humbled with your attacks I thank that brave policeman who fired shots but remember days are numbered

“Jnr Maffia has to get stitches am upset. But its fine UPND you have won for now,” he posted on his Facebook page.