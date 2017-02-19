UPND Cadres Whip PF Cadre Max Chongu

Opposition UPND cadres yesterday whipped Patriotic Front cadre Max Chongu and left him bleeding.
Chongu was only saved by a police officer in the vicinity who fired shots to disperse angry opposition supporters.
The former television reality star had earlier in the day launched what he said was a campaign to retain President Edgar Lungu in power in 2021.
“First stop over southern province trip. Wapya UPND as long as I was taught by WILLY NSANDA be rest assured come 2021 you losing again,” he posted on his Facebook page.
President Lungu is expected to seek another term in office, a decision observers argue is unconstitutional.
Max Chongu has been parading himself in campaign regalia for an election that is more than 50 months away.
His political drama seems to have riled UPND supporters who descended on him Saturday night.
“UPND Thank you so much am humbled with your attacks I thank that brave policeman who fired shots but remember days are numbered
“Jnr Maffia has to get stitches am upset. But its fine UPND you have won for now,” he posted on his Facebook page.
RB
Fili uko tuleya…… . . 50 months away from no
RB
Fili uko tuleya…… . . 50 months away from now.
bwalya
Bakupesha, you need a lot of that so that you can get back to your senses
owen ngandu
Kwena ali ponoka uyu cikala,50 months away? ah bamudala muli tole & mucili muleponoka bafikala
Chale
Chongu why trouble your self like it’s u back into state house? Upuba…no gain try to think when u go to bed to night.. Ask yourself…any benefit? or is it lack of political education. By the way how far did u go in formal education.. G7 or G9 failure. Because most of u doing this are handicapped in brain growth… Stunted brain weaved in poverty spiced with joblessness. Kapena Lungu will give me nchito.
mulenga
ucili uleponoka mambala waufwa until de battle z ova
Samson
Max please tone down coz you will only get harmed by opposition thugs ,these guys are still mourning there loose and it’s painful
Tito
How can one honestly begin to campaign for an election 4 years from now instead of concentrating on the problems that the zambians are facing Ala bane muleibwelamo Tata you can be killed and it will be only three days and the issue will be over and the person you are advocating for will remain ubukopo bubi remember government comes and go so just play you cards well wamona tali bakubillile weka ama stiches so learn a lesson
musa
Look at u, HH will win 2045 , go go HH
Silent P
UPND cadres fikala fyenu.