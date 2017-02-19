  1. Home
Sport

Zanaco Reach CAF First Round After Win In Rwanda



Zambia’s envoy in the CAF Champions League, Zanaco, has qualified to the first round of the competition after beating hosts APR at Stade Amahoro in Kigali on Saturday.

The Zambian champions defeated the Rwanda champions 1-0 courtesy of a 17th minute goal from defender Taonga Bwembya.

Bwembya made continental debut with an impact that gave Zanaco, who drew goalless in the first fixture, a lifeline in the competition.

Zanaco will face George Lwandamina’s Young Africans Of Tanzania next month.

Meanwhile, Zesco United will swing into CAF Confederations Cup action with a date against a Burundi outfit.

3 Comments

  kasman

    Congratulation!!! Zanaco for making us proud… Indeed in football nothing is impossible.go on and beat Lwandamina’s side…

    

  mmj

    Comment; congrats lads …all the best

    

  Daniel

    That’s gud zanaco fly the Zambian flag high

    

