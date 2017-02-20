CAF Satisfied With Zambia U-20 Preps…Cameroun Lead Arrivals

The Confederation of African has given Zambia the all clear on the readiness to host the Under-20 Total Africa Cup of Nations.

And FAZ president Andrew Kamanga said that the CAF team was in the country for the tournament laying to rest rumours that South Africa had been put on standby to host the U-20 Africa Cup.

CAF Total Under-20 Organizing Committee chairperson Amadou Diakite said that continental body had skipped the final inspection on account of being satisfied with the facilities.

Addressing a media briefing at Radisson Blu in Lusaka today, Diakite said that CAF was scheduled to have four rounds of inspection but will forego the fourth inspection as they were satisfied.

He said that the two stadia to be used were of international standard.

“We have had three inspections and we were supposed to do the fourth but because of what we have found we will not do the fourth,” he said.

“This shows the confidence we have in FAZ and the local organizing committee.”

The FAZ president urged the locals to swamp the stadia even when Zambia was not playing.

He appealed to the fans to come in droves and ensure that they enhance Zambia’s reputation of hosting major tournaments.

Teams will start trooping in on Wednesday with Cameroun expected after midnight while Egypt will jet in at 12:15 tomorrow.

Zambia is in Group A alongside Egypt, Guinea and Mali while Group B has Senegal, South Africa, Sudan and Cameroun.

The tournament kicks off on Sunday with Zambia playing Guinea at Heroes Stadium.

Tickets for the match will be K10, K20 for open wing while K200 for the VIP.

(SOURCE: Bolazambia)