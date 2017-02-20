Chambeshi Unveils Junior Bullets Aiming At AfCON Under-20 Glory

Zambia Under-20 coach Beston Chambeshi has rolled out his 21 bullets that will do duty at the Total Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

And the Local Organizing Committee has unveiled the mascot named Nkwazi for the U-20 tournament.

Chambeshi unveiled the final team at a media briefing held at Football House this morning with the Minister of Youth and Sports Moses Mawere in attendance.

Zambia will open its campaign next Sunday with a match against Guinea at Heroes Stadium.

Group A of the tournament will be held in Lusaka comprising the host Zambia, Egypt, Mali and Guinea while Group B will be in Ndola and has Senegal, Cameroun, South Africa and Sudan.

Tickets will be sold at Shoprite outlets across the country and Post offices with the prices ranging from K10, K20 and K200.

Top four teams at the tournament will grab a ticket to the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Seoul.

Zambia has been to the world cup twice in 1999 under Patrick Phiri and 2007 under George Lwandamina.

FULL TEAM:

Goalkeepers: Mangani Banda (Zanaco), Samson Banda (Zesco United), Jim James Phiri (Circuit City);

Defenders: Moses Nyondo (Nkana), Prosper Chiluya (Kafue Celtic), Benson Chali (Forest Rangers), Solomon Sakala (Kabwe Warriors), Shemmy Mayembe (Zesco United), Edward Tembo (Gomes);

Midfielders: Sydney Phiri (Gomes), Chrispine Sakulanda ( Mufulira Wanderers), Harrison Musonda Chisala (Nkana), Enock Mwepu (Napsa Stars), Kenneth Kalunga (IFS/Denmark), Mumba Mwape (Getafe/Spain), Boyd Siame Musonda (Zanaco);

Strikers: Conlyde Luchanga (Hapoel Ranaana/ Isreal), Fashion Junior Sakala (Zanaco), Emmanuel Junior Banda (Esmoriz/ Portugal), Edward Chilufya (Mpande Youth), Patson Daka (FC Liefering/Austria)

(SOURCE: Bolazambia)