GBM Throat Case Still Alive

The Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba throat case is still alive before the Magistrate Court with the matter adjourned to 30th May, 2017.

GBM crossed swords with President Edgar Lungu in the heat of election campaigns when he was arrested for having said that he will go for the Head of State’s throat.

The case has been dragging on in the court from the pre-election season and has yet to make notable progress.

GBM is appearing in various courts across the country on various charges that he alleges are politically motivated.

He is also facing another case of unlawful drilling in Lusaka while in Kitwe and Luanshya he is appearing routinely on different matters.

Addressing journalists after making an appearance GBM said that no situation was permanent.