Letter: How Is The Under-20 Vibe In Your Area?

There have been concerns raised over the hosting of the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Zambia with many complaining about the poor publicity of the tournament.

FAZ has in the last week tried a little harder to up the tempo. The arrival of the mascot named Nkwazi [the Eagle] which was launched on Sunday has added an interesting effect.

But are Zambians feeling the hype?

JAMES MUTUNGU CHIWALA of NDOLA where one of the two groups will be based shared his views on social media.

Who is the Marketing Manager for FAZ? I think they need a proactive person who should be on the ground to get feedback on the current preparation of CAF under 20 games.

Just this morning, I was chatting to a group of street vendors trading along chisokone avenue in Ndola. These boys literally mentioned that publicity of CAF under 20 games has been extremely disappointing. They claimed that using traditional channels of advertising alone such as ZNBC TV or public newspapers is not enough because few people actually tune to ZNBC TV nowadays and majority of soccer fans in compounds can’t afford to consistently buy a newspaper at k10. They shared various ideas that could have helped whoever is in charge of publicising these games to reach the masses in the streets and compounds. I won’t go into details but these guys are really in touch with reality on the ground despite having no formal academic qualifications in marketing.

Suffice to say that what’s needed is a mix of advertising and promotional activities such as advertisements in the electronic and print media plus other direct marketing approaches to reach the masses who have no access to newspapers or television sets.

I’m aware that sub committees were formed but not sure if Zambia Institute of Marketing(ZIM) or Zambia Public Relations Association (ZAPRA) were approached to nominate members to sit on some of these committees who could have provided professional and expert advice regarding the aggressive promotion and marketing of the games.