M’membe Goes To Court To Chase Police From His Residence

Fred M’membe’s wife Mutinta has appeared in court for her contempt of court case for tearing a search warrant.

And M’membe and his wife have taken the continued camping at their residence of state police to the Lusaka High Court asking the institution order the police to vacate their residence.

Mutinta appeared before Magistrate Ireen Washimanga for mention.

On February 15 Mutinta had an altercation with police that had gone to search the M’membe residence with the wife of the media guru tearing the warrant in protest of the alleged high handedness by the police.

The case has been adjourned to February 22 for taking plea.

On Saturday the police were at it again by attempting to canter away a printing press housed in the car park that is used to print the Mast Newspaper.

And the M’membes has applied for an injunction in the Lusaka High Court to restrain police from carrying away their printing press and also vacate the premises.

M’membe is currently being hunted for by the police with an arrest warrant issued on February 14, 2017.

He is reportedly out of the country in the United States on unknown business.