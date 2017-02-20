Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Chama has directed PF Western Province chairperson Charles Mututwa to immediately suspend two party members who are part of a group that has sued the Litungu in an effort to dethrone him.
Mwila says this is to avoid unwarranted suspicion of malicious propaganda that the party is supporting the action of trying to impeach the Litunga.
He says the PF respects traditional leaders and establishments, and has a policy not to meddle in issues of chieftainship.
Mwila says President Edgar Lungu and the PF as a whole values the role that traditional leaders play in nation building and development and hence cannot allow its members to be part of maneuvers that undermine the policy on relations with traditional establishments.
He further states that the party is studying the implications of the conduct of the two members for purposes of considering further disciplinary action against them.
One Response to “PF Suspends Western Province Officials Suing Litunga”
lm
Chiefs Must Go!
For every hacking at the leaves, there is but one strike at the root! Tribalism in Zambia has reached a fever peach, and we cannot cure this scourge by merely shouting declarations such as “One Zambia, One Nation”. We have to deal with the root cause, the source of tribalism, the institution of tribalism, which is the continuous existence of tribal leaders we call chiefs.
Chiefs Must Go! Tomorrow may be too late, the book may close!
From time immemorial, these tribal leaders continue to exist as a negative force to civilization, we can talk about selling of slaves, signing up for colonialism and protectorates, colluding with colonial masters through indabas to oppose freedom fighters and independence, the list is endless. They are at the centre of all things opposed to development, such as witchcraft, tribalism, selfishness, monarchism, corruption, treacherous behavior, careless, laziness, weakness, defilement and early marriages.
Witchcraft: they are the grandmasters of witchcraft and superstition. They are the anchor point of all evil perceived in chiefdom! They are the magnet of all evil forces hovering around the nation today.
Tribalism: they are the custodian of tribalism in Zambia. They continue to inject contaminated blood of tribalism into the veins of civilization. They only look at tribe as a measure of identity and association, and quickly attach themselves to a political party based on the tribal inclination of its leader.
Selfishness: they put personal interest first, instead of that of their subjects. They have enriched themselves without raising a finger to help their subjects. Imagine a leadership where the next house neighboring a relatively luxurious palace is a very poor thatched house for a kapaso.
Monarchism: these are leaders who are neither chosen based on the accumulation of wisdom nor special leadership skills, but rather based on bloodline and tribe. This is why they exhibit the most degenerate attributes that are not worthy for a leader. This means, even the most stupid can become a chief as long as the father or mother is in that bloodline or tribe. Worse enough, once on the throne, you cannot remove him/her until death itself dethrones him/her.
Corruption: they are the epitome of corruption, from slave trade to colonialism, from independence days to today. They sneaked to state house to lobby for traditional leadership to be considered in the draft constitution, and succeeded in adding lines in the current constitution against peoples’ will. Which people did they consult any way? So they can exist with impunity?
Treacherous behavior: they have always betrayed their subjects. They even made it difficult to get independence because they connived with colonial masters through indabas against freedom fighters. They even banned freedom fighters from operating in their chiefdom.
Careless: they have carelessly managed land which is the nation’s second most precious possession (the nation’s most precious possession is its own people) by selling thousands of hectors to foreigners at a give-away price. Land that should have been reserved for future use!
Laziness: these are leaders who only depend on handouts from either their subjects or the government. They don’t work hard, they don’t have development plans. They get food and other farm products from their subjects. They are the authors of laziness and poor work culture in Zambia.
Weakness: they were at the helm of leadership way before independence, but because of weakness, they gave in to colonialism and other abuses.
Defilement and early marriages: they have promoted defilement and early marriages by actually perpetrating these crimes. They have defiled children with impunity and forced young girls into marriage.
The nation is slowly slipping into an abyss of divisions because these tribal leaders continue to exist like a cancerous tumor, thereby dwarfing the political landscape into tribal islands. In rural areas where tribal leadership has greater influence, tribalism has spread its tentacles deep into the communities like a monstrous octopus. These are leaders who have not added any value to their society; instead they keep their society backward and underdeveloped. A person can only develop and advance both academically and economically when they move out of the chiefdom.
We cannot eradicate tribalism until we eradicate tribal leaders, leaders who represent tribes. Why is it that we don’t experience tribalism in towns where are no tribal leaders? We need a new Zambia where tribalism will be a crime and tribal leaders are banned!
The future Zambia will not exist half democracy and half monarch, one leg in the future while the other in the past. Zambia Shall be truly Democratic!