PF Suspends Western Province Officials Suing Litunga

Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Chama has directed PF Western Province chairperson Charles Mututwa to immediately suspend two party members who are part of a group that has sued the Litungu in an effort to dethrone him.

Mwila says this is to avoid unwarranted suspicion of malicious propaganda that the party is supporting the action of trying to impeach the Litunga.

He says the PF respects traditional leaders and establishments, and has a policy not to meddle in issues of chieftainship.

Mwila says President Edgar Lungu and the PF as a whole values the role that traditional leaders play in nation building and development and hence cannot allow its members to be part of maneuvers that undermine the policy on relations with traditional establishments.

He further states that the party is studying the implications of the conduct of the two members for purposes of considering further disciplinary action against them.