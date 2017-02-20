Zamtel Boss, Dr Mwanakatwe, Sacked

Zamtel has sacked its chief executive office Dr Mupanga Mwanakatwe for alleged poor performance.

A statement issued by the quasi government telecommunication company announces “the separation was a mutual agree”.

However, sources reveal that Dr Mwanakatwe, who is husband to Commerce minister Margarete, did not perform to expectation.

“Zambia Telecommunication Company Limited wishes to inform the general public tat Dr Mupanga Mwanakatwe Chief Executive Officer has separated from employment with the company by mutual agreement effective 18th February 2017,” the statement reads.

Zamtel has been a loss making entity, but attempts to sell it to a private company was reversed by the Patriotic Front government of the late Michael Sata.