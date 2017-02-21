Cameroon Arrive For Under-20 Tournament

The junior indomitable lions of Cameroun became the first foreign team to jet in the country ahead of the Total Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations that commences on Sunday.

Cameroun arrived in the country at 01:00 hours to signal a step up in the highly anticipated tournament.

The junior lions are in Group B alongside South Africa, Senegal and Sudan.

And Vice President Inonge Wina will this morning touch base with the Zambia Under-20 at Barclays Sports Complex.

Wina will be delivering word from President Edgar Lungu on the weighty expectations on the team as they host the tournament.

Zambia is in Group A alongside Guinea, Mali and Egypt.

Top four teams at the tournament will make it to the FIFA World Cup in South Korea.

Zambia has only been to the world cup twice in 1999 and 2007.

Tickets are being sold at Shoprite outlets through compu-ticket and Post offices with the pricing been K10, K20 for opening wing while K200 is the charge for grand stand.

……………