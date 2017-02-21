Chipenzi Set To Launch Fearless CSO

Former FODEP chief executive officer McDonald Chipenzi has announced plans to register what is expected to be a fearless Civil Society Organization that will hold government to task on democracy and integrity of elections.

BELOW IS CHIPENZI’S WRITE UP ANNOUNCING THE PLAN

It is my pleasure to announce to the nation that soon and very soon a new NGO to advocate for the defense and protection of democracy and electoral integrity is to be born.

We cannot all sit and watch democracy and electoral integrity, achieved through hard work, being raped in broad daylight as if all citizens have been intoxicated with marijuana.

We need media freedom, we need rule of law, we need integrity in public office by fighting corruption vehemently, we need constitutionalism, we need to build public confidence in our institutions such as parliament, judiciary, Zambia Police, ACC and Auditor General’s office and also Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ)

We shall fight and conquer democracy and electoral manipulators and inefficient service delivery. We will not support mayors parade themselves in opulent offices when places are being flooded and fail to tour and find solutions.

Courage, transparency and accountability will be our driving force. We shall uncover where others cover.

Watch this space!!! Zambia here we come!!

Good morning