Luanshya DC Rejects Second Hand Computer From CLM, U-turns & Collects PC

Acting Luanshya District Commissioner Kasemuka Mwalo stunned officials from her office and Luanshya Copper Mines after she rejected a desktop computer donated to her office by the Mining company.

Mrs Mwalo had requested LCM for 2 computers for her office because the one she was using was borrowed from the department of water affairs.

But Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Ellias Kamanga has expressed ignorance over the lack of a computer at Luanshya Distcrit Administration.

“I am not aware that they have no computer, that is news to me and more over they have not requested for one. You only seek for donations when central government fails to buy or delays to buy”.

But sources from the district office revealed that Mrs Mwalo was expecting the mine to buy a new desk top computer for her office and a laptop for her personal use.

“The madam was expecting a desktop computer for the office and a laptop for her personal use, so when Mr. Chileya (Luanshya Copper Mines PRO) brought one desktop and a printer, she was really furious but we were all shocked because there was no need for fuming.” Said the source.

The source further disclosed that Mrs Mwalo later took back the computer the following day and demanded to see the Company Chief Executive Officer but she told that he was not available. She later demanded to see the deputy CEO but she was told he was in a meeting at Mulyashi site.

“It was very sad, the madam spent almost 3 hours at the LCM reception and whilst there she was yelling and screeming telling people that her office was too big to be given a second hand computer. Even the police officer and other officials from her office who accompanied her were shocked and they begged her to just return to the office and make an appointment properly but she refused.” Said the source.

After realizing that no one was attending to her, Mrs Mwalo later instructed officials who had accompanied her to pick the computer and take it back to the office.

During a closed door meeting with Mines Minister Christopher Yaluma, LCM management complained to the minister that it was difficult for the Mine to implement certain community projects because Government officials in most cases were diverting donations to their own personal projects.

In 2015, the then mayor Goldon Siwale requested the Luanshya Mine to help with machinery to clear historical waste in the district but the front end loader and tipper truck were later found working at his plot in Kamirenda area.

In the same year, an MP requested for crushed stones for a brick wall project for a school in his constituency but only half the tonnage went to the school, the other half went to his small holding project.