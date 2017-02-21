Pres. Lungu Ready To Meet Opposition, But Not Hichilema

The Patriotic Front says that President Edgar Lungu will meet any opposition leader except the UPND’s Hakainde Hichilema.

PF deputy spokesperson said that the UPND leader had made it impossible for President Edgar Lungu to meet him as he had refused to recognize his authority.

The PF and UPND have a very hostile relationship with the call for dialogue between them falling on deaf ears.

“How do you expect him to go and meet someone as Republican President who does not recognize him? He has refused to recognize him and has gone to court challenging the election results,” Bwalya said.

He said that Hichilema will only be given audience if he humbles himself and acknowledges the decision of the Zambian people to have elected President Lungu.