Senegal’s Under-20 men soccer team has arrived in Ndola for the Africa Cup.

The West Africans are in Group B and will be stationed in the friendly city.

FAZ media has announced the arrival of the two teams.

They become the second team to arrive in the country with Cameroon making a wee hour journey.

Zambia’s is hosting Africa’s second biggest soccer event, the first for the country that is known to be a powerhouse in the region and beyond.