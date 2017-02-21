Veep Inonge Gives Junior Chipolopolo Morale Boosting Visit

Vice-president Inonge Wina this morning visited Zambia’s junior Chipolopolo for a pep talk to encourage the host nation to win the CAF Under-20 Africa Cup kicking off on Sunday.

Vice-President Wina was in high spirits and attempted to display some football skills as the team and her entourage marvelled.

The Vice-President has wished the Zambia U-20 men’s national football team good luck ahead of the 2017 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

During her visit to Barclays Sports Complex in Lusaka where coach Beston Chambeshi and his technical staff has been taking the team through paces, the Vice-President expressed confidence the boys will rise to the occasion and win the tournament.

“I have come here to encourage you as you prepare for the 2017 Africa Youth Championship,” said the Vice President.

“You were chosen from among many equally talented young men to represent your country in this tournament. We are very proud of you. The Zambian people are behind you and we are with you.

“Your greatest fan, the President of the Republic of Zambia Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu will be there on Sunday to cheer you so you should be encouraged.

“And we believe that when you are out there, we believe that by the support you will get from Zambians, you will feel proud to represent your country and you will be determined to show you skill on the pitch.

“We want you to be focused, we want you to believe in your country, to believe in yourselves and above all to believe in God

“I wish you the best, good luck and may our God bless you,” Vice-President Wina is quoted by the FAZ media team.

Sport minister Moses Mawere, Permanent Secretary Agness Musunga, FAZ President Andrew Kamanga and FAZ General Secretary Ponga Liwewe were also in attendance among other senior government and FAZ officials.