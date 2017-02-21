Zambia Wasting National Resources Hosting Under-20 Tourney, Says Prof Phiri

Former Information Permanent Secretary Dr Sam Phiri has staged a devil’s advocate stance by saying that hosting the Under-20 Africa Cup is a useless undertaking for the country.

Dr Phiri, currently a lecturer at the University of Zambia reckons the event is not worth throwing national resources on.

BELOW IS HISFULL POSTING:

SHOULD ZAMBIA BE HOSTING THE UNDER-20 SOCCER TOURNEY?

I think not…and here is why:

Some 6 months ago, Brazil through the regional Govt of Rio de Janeiro hosted the Olympics. Millions of public funds were spent on that extravaganza…

Today…

1. The GIANT Maracana Stadium is derelict, deserted, abandoned…with seats stripped for lack of maintenance;

2. A public university in Rio remains closed…no funds from Govt to fund its operations;

3. No medicines in public hospitals in Rio – no money from State govt;

4. Rio Govt can’t pay its workers, etc, etc…

IN SHORT…

The Rio State Govt is BROKE after staging that useless extravaganza.

WAS IT WORTH IT?

From the above lessons, PERHAPS we should be asking ourselves whether Zambia should be spending PUBLIC funds hosting a useless tournament in which SCANTLY dressed men spend 90 minutes chasing a PLASTIC ball filled-up with pumped-in air.

BY THE WAY, HOW MUCH IS ZAMBIA WASTING ON THIS EXERCISE?

Is it worth it?