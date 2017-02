Tickets for the CAF Under 20 Africa Cup of Nations have gone on sale.

The tickets went on sale at midday and are being sold through CompuTickets.

FAZ communication manager Desmond Katongo said in an interview that the delay to released on the tickets on the market was caused by a technical fault with the system.

Shoprite and the Post Office are the official outlets selling the tickets.

The tournament kicks off on Sunday with hosts Zambia facing Guinea at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka