Information Minister Kampamba Mulenga found herself pinned to the wall over the law enforcement agencies raid on Post Newspapers in liquidation owner Fred M’membe’s residence and said government had nothing to do with it.
Mulenga said PF was a champion of press freedom. She claimed the law enforcement agencies acted out of their own volition.
The gentle natured minister said M’membe’s problems were with the law and not in any way political.
Police have continued to camp at M’membe’s residence where they hope to execute an arrest warrant issued by the Lusaka Magistrate Court.
The minister however did acknowledge that the police may have acted high handedly.
One Response to “Information Minister Claims Raid On M’membe’s House Not Political”
Tito
It’s so sad that we can not have a government which Can not expect what they are doing bad to the people no matter how you will want to make you hands clean in this matter to prove your innocence is not going to be justified ok if you you are saying that the the government hasn’t got any hand in what is happening in this all issue then who is in fore front OK if you say it’s the law who are the pioneers of the law is it not the government who issues the instructions or arrest warranty it’s the government so mayo Imwe if you don’t have anything to say better keep quiet just answer or explain to the Zambian people how your government has sold ZNBC to the Chinese and not distancing your selves in an issue you even know that it’s you who ordered police officers to harass the media SHAME ON YOU FAKE CHRISTIANS