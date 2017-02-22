Information Minister Claims Raid On M’membe’s House Not Political

Information Minister Kampamba Mulenga found herself pinned to the wall over the law enforcement agencies raid on Post Newspapers in liquidation owner Fred M’membe’s residence and said government had nothing to do with it.

Mulenga said PF was a champion of press freedom. She claimed the law enforcement agencies acted out of their own volition.

The gentle natured minister said M’membe’s problems were with the law and not in any way political.

Police have continued to camp at M’membe’s residence where they hope to execute an arrest warrant issued by the Lusaka Magistrate Court.

The minister however did acknowledge that the police may have acted high handedly.