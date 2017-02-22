Kambwili Grows Wiser In The Absence Of’Real’ Authority

Roan MP Chishimba Kambwili has seemingly grown wiser and humble after losing his lofty government position. Whether this is genuine only time will tell.

Yesterday, Kambwili, who has since discovered social media – particularly Facebook – a lot user friendly posted the message below.

“When a bird is alive it eats ants, but when a bird dies ants eat it. Time & circumstance can change at any period..try as much as you can never to devalue or hurt anyone in life. You may be powerful today… but remember, time is more powerful than you. One tree makes a million match sticks, but when the time comes, only one match stick is needed to burn a million trees.”

This is a powerful message Kambwili delivered. It leaves us wondering whether this same Kambwili did not know about it a few years ago, or completely ignored the principle in his wise own message.

Rewind the years a bit, or is it months to the day Kambwili roasted a poor young journalist in the form of Salim Dawood. Kambwili poured scorn on the defenceless young then Post Newspaper journalist whose only sin was to ask a question.

In Kambwili’s own analogy, it will not be wrong to suggest he was the bird at the time, flying high in the pleasure of authority and Salim was an ant, that poor journalist who even had his fellow journalists laugh at as the then Minister of Information trumpeted.

Indeed, time and circumstances can change, and they have changed. Kambwili is now only a backbencher with little or no authority. The likes of Garry Nkombo, though in opposition, enjoy some leverage than Kambwili. Kambwili is at the same level with the MP from Shang’ombo Mubika Mubika.

While Kambwili has the potential to turn around the political landscape in the country, if he plays his cards right, it can only be hoped he has had sufficient lessons during his time in the desert.

WATCH KAMBWILI IN THIS VIDEO. WHO KNEW A MAN WITH SUCH DIATRIBE WOULD BE THIS WISER