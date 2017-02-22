SA Mission Cautions Zambians On Renewed Xenophobic Attacks

Zambians in South Africa are being cautioned to take necessary measures to stay away from hot spots in the renewed xenophobic attacks.

BELOW IS THE FULL STATEMENT

PRETORIA – 21ST FEBRUARY, 2017 – THE High Commission of Zambia in South Africa would like to advise Zambians living in South Africa to exercise caution in the wake of attacks on foreign nationals and their properties that have been reported in some parts of the country.

There have been reports in recent weeks of an outbreak of violent attacks in some parts of South Africa against foreign nationals, particularly fellow Africans from various countries.

The reports show that the pattern so far shows that homes, shops, vehicles and other property owned by foreigners were being targeted.

Although Zambians have yet not been directly affected, we have however received numerous calls of our people expressing anxiety and fear for their safety.

We would, therefore wish to advise that Zambians in South Africa pay close attention to their personal security at all times and monitor the media for information about possible risk areas.

According to media reports, violence broke out in Pretoria West on 18th February, 2017 when community members looted and set ablaze homes and vehicles belonging to foreigners.

A week earlier, at least 10 houses suspected to belong to foreign nationals were set alight in Rosettenville, south of Johannesburg.

A march has been scheduled for 24th February, 2017 in Pretoria which organisers are reported to say would see South Africans from across the capital city participate and march from Marabastad to the Home Affairs Department offices in the central business district.

The Mission has seriously engaged various stakeholders, including relevant South African Government wings and departments to ensure the safety of all Zambian citizens in South Africa.

Zambians who travel to or reside in South Africa are urged to register with the Zambian High Commission to make it easier for the Mission to contact them in case of emergency.

Online registration is available via www.zambiapretoria.net. Zambians without internet access may enroll directly with the Zambian Mission in Pretoria.

The Mission is located at 570, Ziervogel Street (Off Hamilton Street), Arcadia, Pretoria, South Africa; telephone (+27) (012) 326-1847/97; fax (+27) (012) 326-2140.

In the event of an after-hours emergency, you may wish to contact:

+27 (0) 73 557 8328

+27 (0) 84 637 0900

+27 (0) 71 970 4988

+27 (0) 81 002 7548

We wish to further advise that Zambians living in South Africa should note that matters relating to their legal and resident status are being handled through established formal channels between Zambia and South Africa.

Issued by:

Nicky Shabolyo

Press Secretary

ZAMBIAN HIGH COMMISSION IN SOUTH AFRICA

Cell: +27 (0) 810027548

Email: press@zambiapretoria.net or nshabolyo@gmail.com