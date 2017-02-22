UNZA Don Condemns PF For Refusing To Meet Hichilema

Unza don Dr Alex Ngoma says it is wrong for the ruling PF to refuse to dialogue with the opposition UPND.
He said the PF as the party in power should be in the fore front championing dialogue.
PF deputy spokesperson Frank Bwalya says President Edgar Lungu will not meet UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema as the opposition leader has repeatedly said he does not recognize him.
Hichilema made a half-hearted call for dialogue with President Lungu.
Dr Ngoma said the UPND should also be more conciliatory in their tone when raising their concerns.
3 Comments
pontino miti
Why not wait until he recognises that 51% of the zambian people voted for Lungu.Remember hh said he would not accept the results of the 2016 elections.Lets see who is fooling who.My humble advice to hh is that if he accepts the results now the likeliwood of zambians giving him a chance would be high.But if he continues his boastiful posture then he should forget the presidence.How he poses as the best economic manager at the expence many does baffle me.How much was Sun hotel sold and how did he become the chairman?How much was pamodzi hotel sold.We know these things
Tito
Galatians 5vs22 says but the fruit of the spirit is Love , Joy, peace longsuffering meakiness temperance faith goodness against such there is no law which means if you are a Christian you must love you enemies now these people who pretend to be Christians and they don’t love their enemies where is their standing in the Lord if we are calling our selves Christians we must have love in our hearts because it’s a fruit of the spirit then we must have joy goodness gentleness peace must in us we must be peace makers and not war makers that’s why I doubt which God these people worship
Stanley Laban
One can only meet one if one believes in the values you all believe in. Why waist each others time? ECL should meet progressive leaders and not leaders bent on destruction. I completely applaud ECL on this stance. There is no value that HH has brought to this country since he lost the elections and so he is not a factor at all.