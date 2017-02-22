UNZA Don Condemns PF For Refusing To Meet Hichilema

Unza don Dr Alex Ngoma says it is wrong for the ruling PF to refuse to dialogue with the opposition UPND.

He said the PF as the party in power should be in the fore front championing dialogue.

PF deputy spokesperson Frank Bwalya says President Edgar Lungu will not meet UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema as the opposition leader has repeatedly said he does not recognize him.

Hichilema made a half-hearted call for dialogue with President Lungu.

Dr Ngoma said the UPND should also be more conciliatory in their tone when raising their concerns.