Changala Reminds Pres. Lungu To Fire Corrupt Ministers

Rights activist Brebner Changala says President Edgar Lungu should act on his pronouncements that he will fire corrupt ministers.

Changala said that the statement had now become just another hollow pronouncement as no one had been shown the door for poor performance.

He said that the ministers would not take the Head of State seriously if he did not act on his pronouncements.

President Lungu has on more than one occasion warned that he would fire corrupt ministers but has yet to act on his word.

“Up to now he has not fired anyone even in the house if as a parent you keep telling a child that you will discipline them and you do nothing they will know that you are a coward,” Changala said.

In the aftermath of the August 11 2016 elections only the outspoken Chishimba Kambwili has been fired.