Floods Hit Lusaka

Heavy rains have caused serious flooding in some part of Lusaka with the poor drainage system largely to blame.
The country has experienced unprecedented rainfall but the poor drainage system is not helping matters.
Roads and houses around the upmarket Mass Media area are submerged and in some cases impassable. The same applies to the country’s elite shopping destination – Arcades.
So far, authorities are yet to announce any measures for the affected areas.
lackson
Toll gate collections should start working now. The government is raising a lot of funds which should be channelled into that.
swaba
feel sorry 4 lsk pipo ,