  1. Home
  2. Headlines
  3. Floods Hit Lusaka
Headlines

Floods Hit Lusaka

|

Heavy rains have caused serious flooding in some part of Lusaka with the poor drainage system largely to blame.

The country has experienced unprecedented rainfall but the poor drainage system is not helping matters.

Roads and houses around the upmarket Mass Media area are submerged and in some cases impassable. The same applies to the country’s elite shopping destination – Arcades.

So far, authorities are yet to announce any measures for the affected areas.

2 Comments

  1. lackson

    Toll gate collections should start working now. The government is raising a lot of funds which should be channelled into that.

    Reply

  2. swaba

    feel sorry 4 lsk pipo ,

    Reply

Leave a Reply