Hubby Killer Goes To High Court

Another of the red hot lady induced murder cases made some step when the Lusaka Magistrate Court committed Jacqueline Ng’andwe to the High Court over her having murdered her husband Koffi Milumbe by running over him with a car.

Magistrate Humphrey Chitalu committed Ng’andwe to the High Court is the matter could only be tried at the higher court.

Ng’andwe is one of the now infamous band of women in the love hate murders that have sent chills in the public domain.

The matters have become notorious for the brutality with which they are executed with another more famous being Precious Longwe having shot her husband five times while another woman of Kabangwe area axed her husband to death.

Recently Auto Force proprietor Reeves Malambo was murdered by his girlfriend Shaibu Benos through being stabbed.