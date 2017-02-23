Kabwata Resident: Given Lubinda, Where Art Thou? We Are Swimming To Work!

A Kabwata constituency voter has written an open letter to area Member of Parliament Given Lubinda to remember his people and not be consumed with the luxury of his office.

Kabwata constituency has not be spared by the heavy rain that has hit the country leaving various areas flooded.

BELOW IS AN OPEN LETTER TO LUBINDA

22.02.17

23:00hrs

Dear Given Lubinda,

I’m still waiting for a response to my tweet. I get it, you’ve got Parliament and the Ministry of Justice, your family, maybe the gym every wednesday, you’re a busy man. At the end of the day maybe all you wanna do is read a good James Hardley Chase, or listen to some country music, (you strike me as a country music guy) so twitter would be the last thing on your mind.

But you see Mr. Lubinda, a few weeks after elections, you responded to a tweet in which I queried the people of Kabwata Constituency for having voted for you again. I didn’t ‘@’ mention you in that tweet Sir, but somehow it popped up on your radar and you responded.

Months after that, I used two of your handles and it’s 2017 and I’m still waiting for a response.

Yes, you’re busy, I understand. I’m just a legal assistant and I’m learning that life does get busy, I mean, we’re all just learning to adult here, right?

And you probably won’t have the time to read this ’til the end if I lengthen it anymore, so if you ever see this Sir, I still really just wanna know, are there any plans in your 5 year plan for Kabwata Constituency, to Tar Nkunda road?

Yours faithfully,

Sleep-less in Chilenje.

(Because I’m thinking of how I will go over the pools of water on Nkunda road in the morning)

Source: Edwina Mazunda (Facebook)