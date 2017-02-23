Lawmakers Approve Plans To Erect Ultra Modern Sex Den

Parliament is in the process of constructing an ultra-modern National Assembly motel for lawmakers. The facility has notoriously been referred to as a “sex den” where women are “slaughtered”.

According to the Zambia Daily Mail, parliamentary chief whip Richard Musukwa says the current National Assembly motel is not only dilapidated but also has limited space following the increase in the number of constituencies and the abolition of the position of deputy ministers.

After the delimitation exercise by Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), six more constituencies were created.

This brings the number of constituencies to 156 from 150.

“We have had a few challenges accommodating MPs because the current structure is not large enough. It is also an old structure that even renovations are not making sense. In fact it is more expensive to renovate,” Mr Musukwa said.

He said the problem of accommodation for MPs while on Parliamentary business in Lusaka has become more evident and acute with the absence of deputy ministers.

“We no longer have deputy ministers, so all these have to be housed by the National Assembly. We have made alternative arrangements with other Government lodges such as the Belvedere and Long Acres lodges to accommodate the spill- over MPs,” Musukwa said.

He said the National Assembly has enough land to build a modern and spacious motel for MPs saying it is part of the reforms and modernisation process.

“We are working on it. This is part of modernisation. Very soon you will see results,” he said.

Former Katuba MP Jonas Shakafuswa once revealed that National Assembly motel is a ‘slaughter house’ where male MPs took turns sneaking in female take away as part of their extra curricula activities when done with their parliamentary business.