Mutinta M’membe Opens Defence in Contempt Case

Fred M’membe’s wife Mutinta Mazoka has pleaded not guilty to one count of contempt of court in the matter she allegedly tore a search warrant.

On 15th February, 2016 a group of law enforcement officers stormed the M’membe residence with a search warrant but met some resistance from Mutinta who allegedly tore the warrant.

Police officers bundled Mutinta away and detained her for 48 hours before taking her to court.

The law enforcement officers also attempted carry the printer from the M’membe residence that was allegedly used to print the Mast newspaper on account that it belonged to the Post Newspaper in liquidation.

Appearing before Magistrate Ireen Washimanga Mutinta pleaded not guilty.

The case has been adjourned to March 20 for mention and April 3 for commencement of trial.

M’membe is variance with the law following a longstanding tax dispute that has led to the closure of The Post Newspapers.

Liquidator Lewis Mosho has been compiling a list of all Post Newspapers properties but has received little cooperation from M’membe.