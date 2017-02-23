UPND Won 2016 Polls, Nevers Tells Court

Opposition MMD faction leader Nevers Mumba has opened his defence in the Lusaka Magistrate Court over his unlawful entry of ZNBC charge and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.

The UPND aligned opposition leader told the court that the opposition party’s Hakainde Hichilema won the August 11, 2016 elections.

Mumba finally took the stand after repeated adjournments on the matter with the accused telling the court that the law enforcement officers waved him through the entrance of ZNBC and cordially interacted with journalists when he went to the newsroom to lodge a complaint.

He had gone to ZNBC to protest over a story that aired on September 8 2016 that said that the inauguration of President Edgar Lungu would go ahead despite his election being challenged in the Constitutional Court.

Mumba claimed that the UPND won the election and that is why he was aggrieved enough to go and protest at ZNBC.