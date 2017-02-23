Zambia: A True Football-Crazy Nation?

In many ways, the correct answer to this is both yes & no – Zambia is crazy about football, but at the same time it’s a topic that can feel lethargic to speak about. It’s a strange paradox, but with the Under-20 African Cup of Nations coming up, it’s definitely one worth delving into.

Football is the one sport Zambia is passionate about, from our lowest moment being the fatal air crash in 1993, to the greatest moment – lifting the AFCON title in 2012. It’s not everyone’s favourite sport, but it definitely brings the people together.

So we have the Under-20 African Cup of Nations coming up this weekend, and well, from what I’ve seen, it looks like there’s a divide between excitement and it being just another weekend. I wouldn’t say it’s a thin line, but it is evident. This is understandable, people have things to do, it’s not everyone’s sport and so on, but I see it as an opportunity to express a sense of national pride. Of course I’m not saying you’re unpatriotic for not supporting the cause, but it doesn’t hurt to get behind it. I’ll use myself as an example.

As you can guess, I’m a football fan, Arsenal gunner all day everyday through good and the bad. When I had first heard about this tournament, I initially brushed it off as just another tournament, “oh you know, it’s just the U20’s” – that was my kind of attitude. But then I thought to myself, this is probably the biggest footballing event to ever grace the nation. Under-17 World Cups and things like that are given TONS of hype in other places, so I thought to myself, “why can’t we also hype our Under-20’s?” My conclusion was that ultimately, it is a twofold “dilemma”, for lack of a better term.

Firstly, on behalf of the organization committee, it’s a matter of spreading the message. I don’t know what the budget was, but from a little survey I ran on my social media, a majority (54% of respondents) didn’t even know Zambia was hosting the tournament. Sure, it’s a small margin, but if this is the biggest tournament we’ve ever organized, it would be better to have the pendulum swinging the other way. I’m not going to criticize FAZ (Football Association of Zambia) though, I changed my mind about that when I found out that we had a mascot & even a song for the tournament.

Which brings me to the second part of the aforementioned “dilemma”, the Zambian public. As much as I’ve said that people may not know, people who do don’t seem to care. You don’t have to, but I don’t think that gives people the right to criticize, or so heavily at least. Reading through the comments of FAZ unveiling the mascot and the theme song, they were predominantly negative. And while the mascot may not be the best looking or the song the most captivating, I think the Association deserves some credit. I didn’t even think they would go to such measures to promote the tournament, but they have, so they tick the boxes for me. It’s an effort, at the very least, and one I think deserves being commended. Besides, negativity does nothing, this is OUR tournament, let’s make it memorable.

I’m planning on going to a few games myself, hopefully both the opening and final games, and you can bet I’ll share the experience with you guys. These aren’t just any Under-20’s, they are OUR Under-20’s, let’s get behind the young men. David de Gea gained major fame after captaining the Spain Under-21’s to the European Championships in 2011, he is now regarded one of the best keepers on the planet. You never know how far one of these men could go. If we truly are a football-loving nation, we’ll stand by them.

I’m with the Zambia U20 national team. Who are you with?

Written by Wenguss Khan