Opinion: Zambia’s Disaster Management Unit Is Itself A Disaster

It is surprising that a country which has struggled with a good rainfall pattern, can fail to prepare for the blessing its people have been praying for. A certain leader even mocked the opposition to urinate in the Kariba Dam, so that the water levels can improve.
Ironically, Zambia has been blessed with a good rainfall pattern this year, but the poor drainage system and weak infrastructure is turning this into a nightmare for the majority its people.
A few weeks ago, parts of Southern Province was cut off from the rest of the country after a heavy downpour washed away a portion of the main road. This week parts of Lusaka have not been spared from the floods.
What is surprising, if not disappointing, is that a combined team of the Disaster Management Unit in the Office of the Vice President and the Lusaka City Council, will take more than 48 hours to clear small flooded areas.
If the Disaster Management Unit can struggle with a terrain in a prime area such as Mass Media, what confidence can they give Zambians about the capacity to handle similar situations in townships.
Assuming the Blue Water dam in Chawama, or the Ngwenya dam in Misisi, or indeed the eight sewer dams in Garden compund were to overflow, what will this unit do. Will our people survive? Based on what we are seeing on Thabo Mbeki and Mass Media, the Disaster Unit is not giving any hope.
The casual manner with which the Disaster Management Unit is handling basic challenges smacks levels of serious incompetence. It makes us wonder why we should even have such a unit under the Vice-President’s office.
This kind of incompetence is an embarrassment to the Office of the Vice President. If there is a place where this unit can flex its muscles and justify its relevance, it should be in an area such as Mass Media.
This is an area that houses the National Assembly motel where all the 150 plus MPs find pleasure to relax. It therefore means they are alive to the circumstances. This is also the area that houses three national media institutions.
ZNBC, Radio Christian Voice and Muvi TV are all located in the Mass Media area. Seeing the Disaster Management Unit struggle to be on top of the situation is really sad, to say the least.
In 2015, then PF General Secretary Davies Chama said, “We didn’t project that [poor rainfall], because rainfall is given by God, regardless of whichever President is there. If there is a drought, there is absolutely nothing you can do. There is absolutely nothing President [Edgar] Lungu can do about the drought when God says, ‘You are not going to have enough rainfall even this season 2015’.
“We are all worried [about the drought]. I have planted already myself and I am worried that the maize may germinate and may die. These satanists, people who pray to the devil have shut the heavens. That’s why it’s incumbent upon us Christians to be prayerful, to pray for our country. President Lungu is even sleeping at 01:00 hours. He doesn’t even go for lunch, just to make sure he addresses the challenges that have bestowed the country and the government is on top of things, even things we never planned for.”
The people prayed and God heard. He opened the gates of heaven to prove to Chama that incompetence can’t be blamed on nature. Are our leaders going to complain about the rain, that its too much, when in fact it’s our poor drainage system that is causing the floods?
If such units as the Disaster Management are not capable of handling situations they are created to take care of, they have no reason to exist and should be disbanded.
Tito
The writer is 100% correct on this issue if most people yesterday took time to watch ZNBC you will wonder the kind of school these people who are working at the DMMU for this country went to Realy they are a disaster them selves the so called engineers he had no plan then the other lady instead of finding a solution she was talking about breaking the wall so that they can make way for the water Now if you ask your self is that mitigating or adding more danger to the the wall because that wall is weak so if for sure they don’t know the role they must play it’s better that incompetent department be suspended be for it adds more danger to danger then it’s not the poor drainage system it’s poor planning how can an engineer blame a drainage instead of blaming him self it’s the same engineers in fact FECK ENGINEERS who plans. useless DMMU
kajod
what is your plan to help the situation.don’t just complain.
Matuvi
What do people and government do with tornado and other storms? American have lost live kuli snow, heavy storms tsunamis and do you think is a solution? Am sure live in the surrounding of Lusaka and happened to have erected your house on a drainage pathway.
Mundu
Just say thank you to our great God for the rains, don’t blame any one just advise the way forward. Chapwa.