AfCON Under-20 Opener Sold Out; No Political Regalia At Stadia

The black market is set to make a killing over tickets for the opening match of the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations between Zambia and Guinea after designated outlets reportedly sold out all the tickets.

Despite the Football Association of Zambia having put a cap on the number of tickets one person could buy some unscrupulous people harvested more than the required number by hiring other people to buy on their behalf.

By midday on Friday some designated selling points in Shoprite and ZamPost points had run out with the K10 and K20 tickets selling like hot cakes.

And FAZ has issued a statement warning supporters to stay off political regalia to avoid sanctions from the Confederation of African Football.

Communications Manager Desmond Katongo said that wearing political party regalia would cost Zambia prospective opportunities to host bigger tournaments.

Political party cadres have often taken away from the oneness of the football spirit.

Below is the statement from FAZ:

Football Association of Zambia

PRESS STATEMENT (For Immediate Release)

Football House, Lusaka

24th February, 2017

FAZ advises soccer fans against wearing political regalia

The Football Association of Zambia –FAZ- is happy with the overwhelming support from members of the public ahead of the Total Under-20 Africa Cup to be hosted by Zambia.

Accreditation and ticket purchases across designated places is going smoothly.

FAZ wishes to caution members of the public that as they troop to the stadium to enjoy the matches they should not at any time be in their political regalia.

It should be noted that this is a CAF event and everything around the tournament must be strictly in adherence of CAF/FIFA rules and Statutes.

FAZ also wishes to appeal to members of the public to maintain peace and order during and after the U20 AFCON tournament.

Zambia will be under the spotlight from CAF/FIFA and also to the outside world and our potential to host future tournaments hinges on how we conduct ourselves during and after the tournament.

The Football Association of Zambia is appealing to all football loving supporters to show exemplary behaviour and present the best image to both CAF and Fifa and also to foreign visitors coming to watch the tournament.

We also wish to appeal to our fans to turn up in large number and support the junior Chipolopolo boys.

For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Desmond Katongo

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER