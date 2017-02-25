Antonio Mwanza Challenges Yali Over Term Limit Proposal

The call by the Young African Leadership Initiative that Zambia should scrap off the term limit for a President has continued to raise dust with FDD spokesperson Antonio Mwanza saying the move is unfortunate.

Mwanza said that Zambians should never allow any leader to be at the helm of the country’s affairs for more than five years.

He said that the call was reminiscent of calling back the One Party State that saw Dr Kenneth Kaunda rule Zambia for 27 years.

Mwanza said that it was unfortunate that a youth organization had relegated itself to promoting retrogressive practices.

The last time Zambians battled under the strain of a prospective extended tenure was late Frederick Chiluba’s botched third term bid in 2001.