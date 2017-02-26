Hichilema Taps Into U-20 AFCON Fever

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has tapped into the Under-20 football euphoria by wishing the Zambia Under-20 success in the Total Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Not surprisingly politicians are clamouring around the junior Chipolopolo given the pulling power that the game of football offers.

Below is his statement

As we host the under 20 Africa Cup of Nations soccer tournament starting tomorrow, it’s important to always remember our important duty as Zambians which is to be good citizens.

Let us welcome all our foreign visitors with the Zambian hospitality we are known for.

The least we expect from our junior Chipolopolo is to be champions (win the chikombe) or at least finish among the top 4 in the tournament so that we qualify for the upcoming junior world cup which has eluded us for years.

Let’s turn-out in numbers to cheer our junior Chipolopolo boys knowing very well that all we expect from them ultimately is the cup.

For us in the UPND, and as a country, a sport is very important as it unites us more than anything else.

Go Zambia! go Chipolopolo!