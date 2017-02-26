Hichilema Taps Into U-20 AFCON Fever

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has tapped into the Under-20 football euphoria by wishing the Zambia Under-20 success in the Total Africa Cup of Nations tournament.
Not surprisingly politicians are clamouring around the junior Chipolopolo given the pulling power that the game of football offers.
Below is his statement
As we host the under 20 Africa Cup of Nations soccer tournament starting tomorrow, it’s important to always remember our important duty as Zambians which is to be good citizens.
Let us welcome all our foreign visitors with the Zambian hospitality we are known for.
The least we expect from our junior Chipolopolo is to be champions (win the chikombe) or at least finish among the top 4 in the tournament so that we qualify for the upcoming junior world cup which has eluded us for years.
Let’s turn-out in numbers to cheer our junior Chipolopolo boys knowing very well that all we expect from them ultimately is the cup.
For us in the UPND, and as a country, a sport is very important as it unites us more than anything else.
Go Zambia! go Chipolopolo!
Daniel
Comment We are ready and point taken mr president
Trueface
dat is my president’
Peter Mazoka
ZNBC will NOT televise the tournament. I will Never pay TV Licence.
trueface
keep supporting politics is over’
Peter
WHY ZNBC????
trueface
dat is my president keep supporting
Chola
That’s how we should live, let’s live a life of unity….
Thanks so very much for your humble statement “ba UPND President”…
cub
That’s my president man of integrity HH I admire you God bless you.
Stop fight
That’s our presdo.
Justin Hibbaba
What a good leader like Mr hicilema whom we are waiting be in the office in coming short period of time, go zambia go u20 se u there Mr president HH.
Stop fight
That’s our presdo
Robert mugabe
thats wonderful mr president
Robert mugabe
thats wonderful mr president
AK
Fine Comment Mr HH
Moola Walter
I wish chipolopolo all the best Zam2 GUI 0
keddy
good talk Mr HH
shady
Comment
congrats Mr HH 4 dat wise words
Milumbe
This is the Type of leaders we need in our nation ,
And all the best the junior chipolopolo
Mwape Kapaya
That is good BA HH!