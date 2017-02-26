  1. Home
Politics

Hichilema Taps Into U-20 AFCON Fever

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has tapped into the Under-20 football euphoria by wishing the Zambia Under-20 success in the Total Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Not surprisingly politicians are clamouring around the junior Chipolopolo given the pulling power that the game of football offers.

Below is his statement

As we host the under 20 Africa Cup of Nations soccer tournament starting tomorrow, it’s important to always remember our important duty as Zambians which is to be good citizens.

Let us welcome all our foreign visitors with the Zambian hospitality we are known for.

The least we expect from our junior Chipolopolo is to be champions (win the chikombe) or at least finish among the top 4 in the tournament so that we qualify for the upcoming junior world cup which has eluded us for years.

Let’s turn-out in numbers to cheer our junior Chipolopolo boys knowing very well that all we expect from them ultimately is the cup.

For us in the UPND, and as a country, a sport is very important as it unites us more than anything else.

Go Zambia! go Chipolopolo!

19 Comments

  1. Daniel

    Comment We are ready and point taken mr president

    Reply

  2. Trueface

    dat is my president’

    Reply

  3. Peter Mazoka

    ZNBC will NOT televise the tournament. I will Never pay TV Licence.

    Reply

  4. trueface

    keep supporting politics is over’

    Reply

  5. Peter

    WHY ZNBC????

    Reply

  6. trueface

    dat is my president keep supporting

    Reply

  7. Chola

    That’s how we should live, let’s live a life of unity….
    Thanks so very much for your humble statement “ba UPND President”…

    Reply

  8. cub

    That’s my president man of integrity HH I admire you God bless you.

    Reply

  9. Stop fight

    That’s our presdo.

    Reply

  10. Justin Hibbaba

    What a good leader like Mr hicilema whom we are waiting be in the office in coming short period of time, go zambia go u20 se u there Mr president HH.

    Reply

  11. Stop fight

    That’s our presdo

    Reply

  12. Robert mugabe

    thats wonderful mr president

    Reply

  13. Robert mugabe

    thats wonderful mr president

    Reply

  14. AK

    Fine Comment Mr HH

    Reply

  15. Moola Walter

    I wish chipolopolo all the best Zam2 GUI 0

    Reply

  16. keddy

    good talk Mr HH

    Reply

  17. shady

    Comment
    congrats Mr HH 4 dat wise words

    Reply

  18. Milumbe

    This is the Type of leaders we need in our nation ,
    And all the best the junior chipolopolo

    Reply

  19. Mwape Kapaya

    That is good BA HH!

    Reply

