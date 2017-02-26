Radio Phoenix Founder Erroll Hickey Dies

Zambia’s private radio station pioneer Errol Hickey has died.

Information reaching Zambia Reports show that Hickey died this morning after an illness.

The late businessman is respected in media circles for being the pioneer of commercial radio stations.

Hickey founded Radio Phoenix in the mid 1990s and immediately changed the course of the country’s broadcasting industry.

The arrival of Radio Phoenix paved the way for the emergence of other private, commercial and community stations.

Hickey’s media career includes stints at the Times of Zambia where he worked as a photographer before branching off into private business and established Hickey Studios.