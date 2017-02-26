Zambia’s First Ever Major Footballing Tournament Rolls Into Action

Zambia and Guinea will get the ball rolling in the 2017 Total Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations this afternoon at Heroes Stadium.

With the tickets sold out at the 50, 000 capacity stadium the match will set the tone for the tournament that Zambia is hosting for the first time.

President Edgar Lungu will lead thousands of fans in cheering the junior Chipolopolo at Heroes Stadium.

The junior Chipolopolo have been the toast of the nation having tasted glory during the Cosafa Under-20 championship and offer a more attractive brand of fast passing football.

Encouragingly some names in the junior ranks already resonate positively with the public with neat passer Enock ‘Computer’ Mwepu, ball wizard Crispin Sakulanda and Patson Daka easily picked out of the crowd among others.

The build up to the tournament has been credible with the team having been camped in Europe where they tested action with high profile junior sides like the Barcelona B team that beat them 3-1 but had a slice of victory in preceding matches against Tenerife B and FC Basel whom they both edged 1-0.

A later friendly match against fellow Southern Africa representatives South Africa ended 2-1 in favour of Beston Chambeshi’s side at Nkoloma stadium.

The match kicks off at 15:00 hours local time and will be beamed live by pay tv channel SuperSport.

In the 18:00 hours kickoff four-time champions Egypt will face Mali at the same venue in another potentially explosive match in Group A.

(source: Bolazambia)