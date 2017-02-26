Zambia’s First Ever Major Footballing Tournament Rolls Into Action

Zambia and Guinea will get the ball rolling in the 2017 Total Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations this afternoon at Heroes Stadium.
With the tickets sold out at the 50, 000 capacity stadium the match will set the tone for the tournament that Zambia is hosting for the first time.
President Edgar Lungu will lead thousands of fans in cheering the junior Chipolopolo at Heroes Stadium.
The junior Chipolopolo have been the toast of the nation having tasted glory during the Cosafa Under-20 championship and offer a more attractive brand of fast passing football.
Encouragingly some names in the junior ranks already resonate positively with the public with neat passer Enock ‘Computer’ Mwepu, ball wizard Crispin Sakulanda and Patson Daka easily picked out of the crowd among others.
The build up to the tournament has been credible with the team having been camped in Europe where they tested action with high profile junior sides like the Barcelona B team that beat them 3-1 but had a slice of victory in preceding matches against Tenerife B and FC Basel whom they both edged 1-0.
A later friendly match against fellow Southern Africa representatives South Africa ended 2-1 in favour of Beston Chambeshi’s side at Nkoloma stadium.
The match kicks off at 15:00 hours local time and will be beamed live by pay tv channel SuperSport.
In the 18:00 hours kickoff four-time champions Egypt will face Mali at the same venue in another potentially explosive match in Group A.
(source: Bolazambia)
8 Comments
Louise Halwi
‘Go Boys Go’ We are behind you.
Chris Botha
As we long for the kick off may i urge all Political families and or Cadres not to avail themselves in any political regalia of any political party we want to enjoy the games peaceful with our minds free from of fear that comes from the nonsense exhibited by political rivals, especially those from my Party the PF and the noisy baby UPND the two are the most culprits. do not say our Republican President is behind Police brutality if you see our uniformed personnel pounce on you for not abiding.
They have a duty to ensure peace prevails as well as Law and Order being observed besides to protect the entire population at the Stadium and around the Country during and after this even. ifya bupuba awe iyo do not say it is ECL who instructed the Police NOOOOO u have been urged to remain neutral citizens during this even.
Number 1 chipolopolo fan
Go go go Zambia and make us proud.
Stanley Kalunga Jr
Let’s Goooooooooooool Young #Chipolopolo
AK
Tulewina Bola, Zambia paliba umupila
william phiri
Ok
keddy
go Zambia go
Chilufya joseph
Go! go! zambia go! chipolopolo.