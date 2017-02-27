Humble Yourself & Reach Out To Opposition, Pres. Lungu Urged

President Edgar Lungu has been urged to show humility by reaching out to people who have refused to recognize him as Head of State.

Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) Governance Advisor Isaac Mwanza says this is what true leadership entails.

Mwanza says YALI is of the view that President Lungu does not need to wait for opposition leaders that have refused to recognize his re-election to reach out to him first.

Mwanza says President Lungu should bear in mind that he is a President for all Zambians.

Mwanza says this means that he cannot afford to interact with only those that have recognized him and ignore the rest who are refusing to recognize him as Head of State.

He states that the onus to show leadership is thus on President Lungu.