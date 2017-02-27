Pres Lungu Mourns Regina Chiluba

President Edgar Lungu has mourned former First Lady Regina Chiluba and Radio Phoenix founder Errol Hickey.

The Head of State has paid tribute to the two towering personalities whose paths touched the nation in different ways with Regina having been wife to late second Republican President Frederick Chiluba while Hickey made his name in the media where he was a renowned photo journalist and founder of Radio Phoenix, a pioneer in private media circles.

PRESIDENT LUNGU MOURNS REGINA CHILUBA, ERROL HICKEY

Lusaka, February 26, 2017 – His Excellency Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu President of the Republic of Zambia is deeply saddened by the passing away of late Second Republican President Mr Frederick Titus Jacob Chiluba’s widow Regina who died today after an illness.

The President has described Mrs Chiluba as a strong and supportive spouse who firmly stood by the late President.

President Lungu has also extolled Mrs Chiluba’s tremendous contribution to the success of the Movement for Multiparty Democracy(MMD)particularly in mobilising the women to rally behind the former ruling party.

The President has extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved Chiluba and Chifunda families and urged them to find fortitude in the Almighty God as they mourn.

“Her passing away is not only a great loss to her family but also to the entire nation and particularly the womenfolk. On behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of Zambia and indeed on my own behalf, we wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

Our prayers and thoughts are with them during this difficult period. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” the President said.

Meanwhile, the President has regretted the passing away of Mr Errol Hickey, a pioneer in the development of Zambia’s first private radio broadcasting.

The President hailed Mr Hickey for his ingenuity and unwavering commitment to take radio broadcasting to the level that it is in the country today.

President Lungu has said Mr Hickey an icon in the media industry will not only be missed by the media fraternity but also the entire country.

The President has extended his profound condolences to the bereaved family and wished them God’s solace and strength as they go through this trying moment.

“On behalf of Government and the people of the Republic of Zambia and indeed on my own behalf, we commiserate with the bereaved family. May the Soul of Mr Hickey rest in peace,” the President said.

